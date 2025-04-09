K'Andre Miller News: Ready to rock

Miller (illness) will be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Flyers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller was considered a game-time decision after missing Monday's contest versus the Lightning. The 25-year-old defenseman has 23 points, 106 shots on net, 103 hits, 101 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 70 appearances. He'll play on a pairing with Will Borgen in Wednesday's game.