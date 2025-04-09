Fantasy Hockey
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Ready to rock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Miller (illness) will be in the lineup Wednesday versus the Flyers, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Miller was considered a game-time decision after missing Monday's contest versus the Lightning. The 25-year-old defenseman has 23 points, 106 shots on net, 103 hits, 101 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 70 appearances. He'll play on a pairing with Will Borgen in Wednesday's game.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
