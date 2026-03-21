K'Andre Miller News: Scores shortie Friday

Miller scored a shorthanded goal in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Miller has scored in consecutive games, and this tally was the first shorthanded goal of his career. The 26-year-old defenseman continues to play in a top-four role and is getting time in all situations while Shayne Gostisbehere (lower body) is out. Miller has 32 points, 101 shots on net, 85 hits, 66 blocked shots, 48 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 61 outings this season. It's already his second-best year on offense.