K'Andre Miller News: Three-game, four-point streak
Miller had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.
Miller, who is more of a shutdown guy, is on a surprising three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). He's on pace for triple digits in both hits and blocks, so adding a bit of offense certainly gives him a short-term boost. Miller has three goals and eight assists in 42 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now