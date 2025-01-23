Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Miller had a goal and an assist Thursday in a 6-1 win over the Flyers.

Miller, who is more of a shutdown guy, is on a surprising three-game, four-point scoring streak (one goal, three assists). He's on pace for triple digits in both hits and blocks, so adding a bit of offense certainly gives him a short-term boost. Miller has three goals and eight assists in 42 games.

K'Andre Miller
New York Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now