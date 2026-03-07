K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Trio of assists in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Miller logged three assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Miller has six helpers over his last seven games. He could be poised for more power-play time if Shanye Gostisbehere (lower body) misses time after exiting Friday's contest. Miller has earned 28 points (three on the power play), 88 shots on net, 73 hits, 55 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 54 outings this season. The 26-year-old carries decent all-around potential.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring K'Andre Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring K'Andre Miller See More
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
Yesterday
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
8 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
36 days ago
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
NHL
NHL Barometer: Bouchard Is Booming
Author Image
Jan Levine
39 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
43 days ago