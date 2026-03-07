K'Andre Miller News: Trio of assists in Friday's win
Miller logged three assists, two hits, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Miller has six helpers over his last seven games. He could be poised for more power-play time if Shanye Gostisbehere (lower body) misses time after exiting Friday's contest. Miller has earned 28 points (three on the power play), 88 shots on net, 73 hits, 55 blocked shots, 42 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 54 outings this season. The 26-year-old carries decent all-around potential.
