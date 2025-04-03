K'Andre Miller News: Two-point effort Wednesday

Miller scored a goal and added an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Wild.

The 25-year-old blueliner has a modest three-game point streak going, but Wednesday's multi-point performance was his first since Jan. 23. Miller has only 23 points in 69 appearances this season, but his seven goals leaves him two away from tying his career high, and he's one blocked shot away from reaching triple digits in both hits and blocks for the third straight campaign.