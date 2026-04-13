K'Andre Miller headshot

K'Andre Miller News: Will play against Flyers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Miller (undisclosed) is expected to be in the lineup versus Philadelphia on Monday.

Miller returns to action after sitting out versus the Mammoth on Saturday. With just two games left on the schedule, the St. Paul native may not hit the 40-point threshold, but has still managed to put up his highest point total since 2022-23 when he was with the Rangers.

K'Andre Miller
Carolina Hurricanes
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