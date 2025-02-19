Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2025

Vejmelka is questionable for Saturday's clash against the Kings because of an illness, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports on Wednesday.

There's still plenty of time for Vejmelka to recover, so it wouldn't be surprising if the 28-year-old netminder ultimately is an option versus Los Angeles. However, Connor Ingram (upper body) is also day-to-day, so Utah's goaltending situation remains in flux. Jaxson Stauber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday, so Utah HC already has another option on the roster if needed.

