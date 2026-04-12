Karel Vejmelka Injury: Won't dress against Calgary

Vejmelka won't dress for Sunday's road game against Calgary for an undisclosed reason.

While the exact reason for Vejmelka's absence isn't yet clear, he's likely getting a night off since the Mammoth have clinched a playoff spot. Vitek Vanecek will draw the start against Calgary, while Matt Villalta was called up from AHL Tucson to serve as the No. 2 option. It's not yet clear whether Vejmelka will start in either of Utah's final two regular-season games, which are Tuesday at home against Winnipeg and Thursday at home against the Blues.