Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka Injury: Won't dress against Calgary

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vejmelka won't dress for Sunday's road game against Calgary for an undisclosed reason.

While the exact reason for Vejmelka's absence isn't yet clear, he's likely getting a night off since the Mammoth have clinched a playoff spot. Vitek Vanecek will draw the start against Calgary, while Matt Villalta was called up from AHL Tucson to serve as the No. 2 option. It's not yet clear whether Vejmelka will start in either of Utah's final two regular-season games, which are Tuesday at home against Winnipeg and Thursday at home against the Blues.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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