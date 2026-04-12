Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Allows three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Vejmelka stopped 26 of 29 shots on net in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

Vejmelka gave up a pair of goals in both the first and third periods of Saturday's contest en route to the loss. Overall, he now holds a 37-20-3 record, a 2.72 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 62 appearances this season. Saturday's loss snapped the 29-year-old netminder's five-game win streak, as he ended up with his first regulation loss since March 24. Vejmelka has been one of the league's true workhorse goalies this season and still has a chance to tie or surpass Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy for most wins by a netminder in the NHL this season.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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