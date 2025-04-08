Karel Vejmelka News: Barely challenged in win

Vejmelka stopped 18 of 19 shots in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Vejmelka has turned things around lately with four wins over his last five contests. The 28-year-old goalie has allowed just eight goals in that span. He's up to 25-21-7 on the season with a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 55 appearances. This was Vejmelka's 21st consecutive start, and while Utah's playoff chances are incredibly thin, he'll likely continue to start while they're in contention. They could be eliminated if the Wild beat the Sharks on Wednesday -- if not, expect Vejmelka between the pipes Thursday against the Predators.