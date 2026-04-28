Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Beaten five times Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 8:26am

Vejmelka stopped 31 of 36 shots in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of their first-round series.

Vejmelka was coming off back-to-back wins in which he had given up exactly two goals each time, but he wasn't able to do so again here. It was an unfortunate game for Vejmelka, as the Mammoth had a 4-3 lead in the third period, but he couldn't hold on and allowed two unanswered goals -- including the decisive one with less than one minute to go in overtime. Through four playoff starts, Vejmelka has gone 2-2-0 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage. The 29-year-old should remain the starter for Game 5 on the road Wednesday.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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