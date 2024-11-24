Karel Vejmelka News: Between pipes again Sunday
Vejmelka will guard the road net Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
After stopping 27 of 28 shots in a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, Vejmelka will make a second start in as many days with Connor Ingram (upper body) still sidelined. The 28-year-old Vejmelka is 2-5-0 despite a strong .927 save percentage and 2.21 GAA this season.
