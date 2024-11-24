Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Between pipes again Sunday

Published on November 24, 2024

Vejmelka will guard the road net Sunday against the Maple Leafs, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

After stopping 27 of 28 shots in a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, Vejmelka will make a second start in as many days with Connor Ingram (upper body) still sidelined. The 28-year-old Vejmelka is 2-5-0 despite a strong .927 save percentage and 2.21 GAA this season.

