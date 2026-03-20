Karel Vejmelka News: Between pipes Friday
Vejmelka is slated to start at home versus Anaheim on Friday, according to Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.
Vejmelka shut out the Golden Knights on Thursday, stopping 28 shots in a 4-0 win. He is 31-18-3 with a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage over 53 appearances. It will be the first time this season that Vejmelka will play on back-to-back nights. The Ducks are tied for 12th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.19 goals per game.
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