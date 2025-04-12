Karel Vejmelka News: Between pipes Saturday
Vejmelka will defend the road crease in Dallas on Saturday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vejmelka will make his 23rd straight start. The 28-year-old is 25-21-8 with one shutout, a 2.51 GAA and a .907 save percentage in 2024-25. Dallas is fourth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.38 goals per game this season, but may have some difficulty Saturday as the flu bug is going through their locker room.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now