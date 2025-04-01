Karel Vejmelka News: Between pipes Tuesday

Vejmelka will draw the home start Tuesday versus the Flames, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will make his 18th straight start Tuesday as Utah continues to tread water outside of the Western Conference playoff picture. The 28-year-old owns a 22-20-7 record, .904 save percentage and 2.59 GAA over 51 appearances this season. The Flames are on the second half of a back-to-back -- they overcame a 2-0 deficit and earned a 3-2 shootout win over the Avalanche on Monday.