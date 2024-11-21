Karel Vejmelka News: Can't buy win despite strong play

Vejmelka made 30 saves in a 1-0 loss to Boston on Thursday.

The loss wasn't on Vejmelka, who was sharp throughout and beaten just once on the power play. Utah is a fast team, but they looked slow against Boston which slowed the game down and clogged every lane. Utah has lost three straight games, and Vejmelka is 1-5-0 in six starts this season. His 2.37 GAA and .922 save percentage are excellent, though, so watch for his value to rise once his teammates start scoring a few more goals to support him.