Karel Vejmelka News: Can't sweep weekend back-to-back

Vejmelka stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Vejmelka turned in another solid performance, but a three-goal second period from Toronto handed him his fourth loss in his last seven outings. The 28-year-old has given up just 13 goals on 210 shots in that span, good for a .925 save percentage. Vejmelka will fill the No. 1 role while Connor Ingram (upper body) is on injured reserve, and the fact that he played both games of a back-to-back speaks volumes as to how little confidence Utah has in Jaxson Stauber. Consider Vejmelka likely to start again Tuesday in Montreal. He's at a 2-6-0 record despite a 2.30 GAA and a .926 save percentage through 10 outings this season.