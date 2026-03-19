Karel Vejmelka News: Earns 28-save shutout
Vejmelka recorded a 28-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Vejmelka snapped a three-game skid with his second shutout of the season. The Mammoth provided a quick 3-0 lead in the first period, which was plenty of support. Vejmelka is up to 31-18-3 with a 2.67 GAA and an .898 save percentage over a league-leading 53 starts. He's five games away from matching his workload from last season, and he already has a career high in wins. The Mammoth are back in action Friday at home versus the Ducks, which will likely be a start for Vitek Vanecek.
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