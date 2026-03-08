Karel Vejmelka News: Earns win but allows four
Vejmelka stopped 27 of 31 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.
Vejmelka looked on his way to earn the win in regulation midway through the final period, but he gave up two goals in a 30-second span that ended up forcing overtime. The Mammoth still got the win Saturday, but Vejmelka's performance was far from being the best. He has now posted a save percentage under .875 in three of his last five appearances, a stretch in which he's gone 3-2-0 with a 3.20 GAA and an .880 save percentage.
