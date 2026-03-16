Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Exits ice first

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against Dallas.

Vejmelka has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, earning himself a 1-2-1 record along the way. Despite the slump, Vejmelka continues to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Vitek Vanecek and currently leads the league with 52 starts.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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