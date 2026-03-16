Karel Vejmelka News: Exits ice first
Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice Monday, Robert Tiffin of D Magazine reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage against Dallas.
Vejmelka has given up three or more goals in each of his last four outings, earning himself a 1-2-1 record along the way. Despite the slump, Vejmelka continues to see the bulk of the workload ahead of Vitek Vanecek and currently leads the league with 52 starts.
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