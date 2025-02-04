Karel Vejmelka News: Expected starter Tuesday
Vejmelka is slated to start in Tuesday's home contest against the Flyers, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Vejmelka will make his first start in February on Tuesday -- he posted a 3-4-2 record, .897 save percentage and 2.69 GAA across nine outings in January. The 28-year-old has just one win in his last five starts. The Flyers have been shutout in three consecutive games.
