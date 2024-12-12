Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Expected to start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Colorado on Thursday, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka stopped 34 of 38 shots in a 5-4 shootout loss to Minnesota on Tuesday. He has a 4-7-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .915 save percentage in 15 appearances in 2024-25. Colorado ranks ninth in goals per game with 3.33, and the Avalanche are red hot, having won four of their past five games, so this is a difficult assignment for the 28-year-old netminder.

