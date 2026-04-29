Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Expected to start in Game 5

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Vejmelka is expected to start on the road against Vegas in Game 5 on Wednesday, per Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Vejmelka will attempt to rebound after allowing five goals on 36 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Monday. He's 2-2 with a 2.80 GAA and an .899 save percentage in four playoff outings this year. Although Vegas has some elite forwards, the Golden Knights didn't dominate offensively during the regular season -- they finished 14th in goals per game with an average of 3.22.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Karel Vejmelka See More
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 27
Author Image
Corey Abbott
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 27
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, April 27
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
2 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Friday, April 24
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
5 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Michael Finewax
5 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 21
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Tuesday, April 21
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
8 days ago