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Karel Vejmelka News: Expected to start Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Vejmelka is expected to start at home against Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Vejmelka has a 30-17-3 record, 2.69 GAA and .897 save percentage in 51 outings in 2025-26. He's 0-1-1 with a 3.88 GAA and an .849 save percentage across his past two appearances. Perhaps he'll have better luck against Pittsburgh. The Penguins are 1-3-2 across their past six games and are currently without Sidney Crosby (lower body) and Evgeni Malkin (suspension).

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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