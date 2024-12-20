Karel Vejmelka News: Extends win streak to four games

Vejmelka stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Mats Zuccarello opened the scoring midway through the first period, but that was all the Wild could put past Vejmelka. Dylan Guenther provided the offense with both of Utah's goals, and Vejmelka protected the lead for the last 10 minutes of the third. He's won four starts in a row, giving up seven goals on 101 shots in that span. Vejmelka is at an 8-7-2 record with a 2.29 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Utah's got a back-to-back up next -- they host the Ducks on Sunday and the Stars on Monday, so Vejmelka could start Monday's game if the team opts to play its top goalie against the stronger opponent.