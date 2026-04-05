Karel Vejmelka News: Extends winning streak
Vejmelka stopped 19 of 23 shots in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Canucks.
Vejmelka didn't have his best performance against one of the worst offenses in the NHL, but the offense provided him enough support to extend his winning streak to three games. Even though this was a down performance for the 29-year-old goaltender, he had posted a save percentage of at least . 915 in three of his previous four starts, so he remains a player worth trusting in all formats down the stretch of the regular season. Vejmelka has made six appearances in a row, going 4-1-0 with a 3.12 GAA and an .887 save percentage over that stretch.
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