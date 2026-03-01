Karel Vejmelka News: Facing Blackhawks

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Chicago on Sunday.

Vejmelka is coming off a 21-save performance in Friday's 5-2 win over Minnesota. He has a 28-15-2 record this campaign with a 2.60 GAA, a .901 save percentage and one shutout through 46 appearances. Chicago sits 26th in the league with 2.61 goals per game this season.