Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Facing Canucks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Sunday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Connor Ingram played in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has a 13-15-4 record with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 24th in the league with 2.77 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-1 to Vegas on Saturday.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now