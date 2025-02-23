Karel Vejmelka News: Facing Canucks

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Sunday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Connor Ingram played in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has a 13-15-4 record with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 34 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 24th in the league with 2.77 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 3-1 to Vegas on Saturday.