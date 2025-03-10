Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Facing Maple Leafs

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Toronto on Monday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Vejmelka is coming off a 21-save effort in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago. He has a 17-16-5 record with one shutout, a 2.48 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 40 appearances this season. Toronto sits 10th in the league with 3.21 goals per game in 2024-25.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now