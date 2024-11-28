Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Facing Oilers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 28, 2024

Vejmelka will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Friday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, giving up six goals on 76 shots. He is 3-6-0 with a 2.25 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. He has taken over the No. 1 job with Utah as Connor Ingram is currently out of action with an upper-body injury. The Oilers are a surprisingly 20th in NHL scoring with 64 goals in 22 contests.

