Karel Vejmelka News: Facing Oilers

Vejmelka will be between the home pipes versus Edmonton on Friday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka is 2-1-0 in his last three starts, giving up six goals on 76 shots. He is 3-6-0 with a 2.25 GAA and a .922 save percentage in 11 appearances this season. He has taken over the No. 1 job with Utah as Connor Ingram is currently out of action with an upper-body injury. The Oilers are a surprisingly 20th in NHL scoring with 64 goals in 22 contests.