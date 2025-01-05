Karel Vejmelka News: Falls in overtime

Vejmelka stopped 26 of 29 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Vejmelka has allowed 15 goals over his last five games, but he's arguably been a little unlucky to go 1-3-1 in that span. It's not as sharp as he's been throughout the campaign overall, but it's not a deep slump he's in either. Vejmelka is 9-10-3 with a 2.45 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 24 appearances. Connor Ingram (upper body) has been on a conditioning loan with AHL Tucson for nearly a week, so Vejmelka's run as Utah's unquestioned No. 1 may be close to ending. He should still see ample playing time in a timeshare once Ingram is activated.