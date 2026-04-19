Karel Vejmelka News: First off ahead of Game 1
Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he will defend the road net in Game 1 against Vegas on Sunday.
Vejmelka went 2-1-0 versus the Golden Knights during the regular season, allowing only five goals on 95 shots. He had a 38-20-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 64 appearances in the 2025-26 regular season.
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