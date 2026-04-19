Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: First off ahead of Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Vejmelka was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he will defend the road net in Game 1 against Vegas on Sunday.

Vejmelka went 2-1-0 versus the Golden Knights during the regular season, allowing only five goals on 95 shots. He had a 38-20-3 record with two shutouts, a 2.75 GAA and an .896 save percentage across 64 appearances in the 2025-26 regular season.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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