Karel Vejmelka

Karel Vejmelka News: First off at morning skate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Vejmelka is expected to draw his 21st consecutive start against the Kraken on Tuesday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

While it's atypical for a starting goaltender to start this many games in a row, head coach Andre Tourigny won't allow his team to fade quietly from postseason contention over the final stretch of the season. Vejmelka's statline during his 20-game starting streak has been decent -- he's 11-6-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .901 save percentage in that period. Seattle is on the second half of a back-to-back after defeating the Kings 2-1 on Monday, while Utah has been off since Saturday.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club

