Karel Vejmelka News: Gets back to winning ways

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Vejmelka stopped 27 of 29 shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Vejmelka gave up two goals across a four-minute stretch in the second period, but other than that, he was excellent between the posts to secure his first win since March 22. Despite the win, the overall numbers haven't been kind to Vejmelka of late. Over his last six appearances and despite going 3-2-1 in that stretch, he's also posted a 3.24 GAA and a less-than-inspiring .871 save percentage.

