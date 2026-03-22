Karel Vejmelka News: Gets overtime win against Kings

Vejmelka stopped 33 of 36 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kings.

Vejmelka let the Mammoth's first three leads slip away, but the Kings never found a lead against him. This was Vejmelka's second win in a row, though it's also the fifth time in six games he's allowed at least three goals. The 29-year-old netminder is up to 32-18-3 with a 2.67 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 54 appearances this season. The Mammoth's goaltending workload distribution has gotten a little unpredictable, but it's likely a safe assumption to pencil in Vejmelka for a critical home matchup Tuesday versus the Oilers.