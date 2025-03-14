Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Gets starting nod Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Vejmelka will defend the road goal in Seattle on Friday, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

Vejmelka has been sharp of late, going 6-1-2 with a 2.12 GAA and a .916 save percentage in his last nine starts. The 28-year-old is the undisputed No. 1 goaltender with Utah as Connor Ingram is sidelined in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. The Kraken are generating 2.97 goals per game this season, 15th in the NHL.

