Karel Vejmelka News: Gives up four goals in loss
Vejmelka stopped 21 of 25 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche.
Vejmelka didn't play in the Olympics for the Czech Republic, so he didn't have problems making a start in the return of the NHL season, but his performance wasn't the best. To be fair, though, he was facing an Avalanche offense that leads the NHL in scoring with nearly four goals per game. He'll aim to bounce back Friday against the Wild, who will be playing on the second leg of a back-to-back set.
