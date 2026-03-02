Karel Vejmelka News: Gives up four goals in loss
Vejmelka stopped 24 of 28 shots in Sunday's 4-0 loss to the Blackhawks.
Vejmelka was beaten once in the first period, twice in the second, and another one in the final frame. He's allowed four or more goals in three of his last seven starts, a stretch in which he's gone 3-4-0 with a 3.03 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Those numbers aren't exciting at all from a fantasy perspective. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday at home against the Capitals, a game that will also mark the start of a five-game road trip for the Mammoth.
