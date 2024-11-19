Karel Vejmelka News: Gives up two goals in relief
Vejmelka stopped nine of 11 shots in relief during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.
Vejmelka replaced Connor Ingram midway through the second period, and he was beaten twice over a 2:26 period in the final frame. Vejmelka had a career-best performance in the 4-1 win over the Hurricanes on Nov. 13, stopping 49 of 50 shots, but he's allowed five goals on 39 shots in his subsequent two outings since then.
