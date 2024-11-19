Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Gives up two goals in relief

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 19, 2024

Vejmelka stopped nine of 11 shots in relief during Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

Vejmelka replaced Connor Ingram midway through the second period, and he was beaten twice over a 2:26 period in the final frame. Vejmelka had a career-best performance in the 4-1 win over the Hurricanes on Nov. 13, stopping 49 of 50 shots, but he's allowed five goals on 39 shots in his subsequent two outings since then.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Hockey Club
