Karel Vejmelka News: Good to go Saturday

Vejmelka (illness) will be active and backup Connor Ingram on Saturday against Los Angeles, per Utah radio broadcaster Mike Folta.

Vejmelka was deemed questionable after dealing with an illness earlier this week, though it appears the 28-year-old netminder is at least healthy enough to back up Ingram as Utah returns from the break. Vejmelka is 13-15-4 with a .909 save percentage and 2.57 GAA this year.