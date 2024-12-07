Karel Vejmelka News: Great ratios opening eyes

Kejmelka made 23 saves in a 5-2 win over Buffalo on Saturday.

He was beaten early on a redirection and late on a rebound. Other than that, Vejmelka shut the door. He doesn't have a lot of wins this season -- he's just 4-7-1 overall. But Vejmelka sports a 2.35 GAA and .917 save percentage despite that record. Connor Ingram (upper body) isn't close to a return, so the net is Vejmelka's. And this strong ratios, he will push Ingram for starts once the veteran returns.