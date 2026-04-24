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Karel Vejmelka News: Guarding cage in Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Vejmelka will protect the home goal in Game 3 on Friday versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

Vejmelka helped the Mammoth tie the series in Game 2, stopping 20 of 22 shots. He's given up five goals on 51 shots over the first two contests of the playoffs. As long as he can keep things close, Vejmelka is likely to get the vast majority of the starts in goal after leading the NHL in appearances in the regular season with 64.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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