Karel Vejmelka News: Guarding goal Monday

Vejmelka will patrol the home crease against Dallas on Monday, Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Vejmelka will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Jaxson Stauber played in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to Anaheim. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has stopped 94 of 101 shots during his four-game winning streak. He has posted a record of 8-7-2 with a 2.29 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 19 appearances this season. Vejmelka surrendered two goals on 21 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Stars on Dec. 2. Dallas sits 11th in the league with 3.16 goals per game in 2024-25.