Karel Vejmelka News: Guarding goal Tuesday
Vejmelka will guard the home goal versus the Oilers on Tuesday.
With a tough opponent in town, Vejmelka will get the nod for the third time in four games. He's won his last two outings, though he went 0-2-1 in the three contests before that. The Oilers are struggling with just 14 goals scored over their last six games, going 2-3-1 in that span.
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