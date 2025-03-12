Karel Vejmelka News: Holds on late for win

Vejmelka stopped 19 of 21 shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.

The Ducks tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, but Dylan Guenther responded to put Utah ahead. Vejmelka made that goal stand as the game-winner, earning just his second win in five outings in the process (2-1-2). The 28-year-old netminder is now 18-16-6 with a 2.47 GAA and a .909 save percentage across 42 appearances. Vejmelka is likely to handle a starter's workload for two reasons -- one, Utah is battling for a playoff spot, and two, Connor Ingram is in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. Look for Vejmelka to get the nod again in Friday's road game in Seattle.