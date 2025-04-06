Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka News: Impresses vs. Winnipeg

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:24am

Vejmelka stopped 32 of 33 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets.

Vejmelka was beaten by Mark Scheifele in the early stages of the third period with a power-play goal, but other than that, Vejemelka looked impressive between the pipes en route to his third win over his last four appearances. Vejmelka has been an absolute workhorse for Utah, appearing in each of the team's last 20 games. He's 11-6-3 with a 2.48 GAA and a .901 save percentage over that span.

