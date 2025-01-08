Karel Vejmelka News: Keeps things close in loss
Vejmelka allowed two goals on 31 shots in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Panthers. The last two goals were empty-netters.
Vejmelka did a good job of keeping the game close, but Utah's offense didn't make enough of an impact. The 28-year-old netminder has now gone 1-4-1 with 17 goals allowed over his last six contests. He's not playing poorly, but it's another rough patch for a Utah team that has run a bit streaky in 2024-25. He's 9-11-3 with a 2.43 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 25 appearances this season. Utah's next two games come in a home back-to-back as they host the Sharks on Friday and the Islanders on Saturday, both of which represent favorable matchups against offenses in the bottom quarter of the league.
