Karel Vejmelka News: Looking for first win of season

Vejmelka will make his third start and fourth appearance of the season Tuesday. The 28-year-old has allowed at least three goals in each of his two starts. Vejmelka hasn't played since Oct. 24 against Colorado, and he'll have a tough assignment with a Jets club that ranks first in the league with a whopping 4.92 goals per game through 12 contests. To this point, Vejmelka is 0-2-0 with an .889 save percentage and a 3.04 GAA.