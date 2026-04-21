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Karel Vejmelka News: Looking to even series Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Vejmelka will defend the road cage in Game 2 against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, according to Brogan Houston of the Deseret News.

Vejmelka allowed three goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 4-2 loss in Game 1. It marked the fourth straight game in which the Czech netminder has conceded exactly three goals. Furthermore, Vejmelka has been beaten for at least three goals in six of his last seven outings. There will be a change for the home team in Game 2, as Vegas is splitting up its top line -- Mitch Marner is shifting to the second-line center, while Ivan Barbashev will slot in with Jack Eichel and Mark Stone.

Karel Vejmelka
Utah Mammoth
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