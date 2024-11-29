Karel Vejmelka News: Loses in overtime

Vejmelka stopped 28 of 32 shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Vejmelka's four goals allowed were the most he's given up in a game since allowing five to the Avalanche on Oct. 24. The 28-year-old has started five games over the last nine days, so it's possible he's feeling a bit worn down. He's now 3-6-1 with a 2.41 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 12 appearances (10 starts) this season. Connor Ingram (upper body) won't be ready for Saturday's game in Vegas, and it's still possible Vejmelka starts on back-to-back days if Utah doesn't want to throw Jaxson Stauber into a tough matchup. Vejmelka split a road back-to-back last weekend, winning last Saturday in Pittsburgh before taking a narrow loss to the Maple Leafs a day later.